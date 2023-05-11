Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.09%, the lowest has been 2.68%, and the highest has been 10.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.25 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.54%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JEQ is 0.44%, an increase of 525.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 9,065K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 3,210K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,129K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEQ by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,679K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEQ by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,439K shares. No change in the last quarter.

City Of London Investment Management holds 787K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing a decrease of 18.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEQ by 18.40% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 403K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing a decrease of 22.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEQ by 17.33% over the last quarter.

abrdn Japan Equity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to outperform over the long term, on a total return basis (including appreciation and dividends), the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets, but under normal circumstances approximately 80% of its assets, in equity securities of companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange or listed on the over-the-counter market in Japan or listed on other stock exchanges in Japan. The Fund invests in various sectors, such as industrials, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, information technology, materials, healthcare, financials, real estate, telecommunication services and short-term investments. Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited is the investment manager of the Fund.

