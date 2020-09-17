Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ACP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.13, the dividend yield is 3.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACP was $10.13, representing a -20.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.78 and a 91.13% increase over the 52 week low of $5.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.