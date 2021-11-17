Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that ACP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.42, the dividend yield is 10.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACP was $11.42, representing a -9.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.67 and a 15.24% increase over the 52 week low of $9.91.

ACP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

Interested in gaining exposure to ACP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ACP as a top-10 holding:

AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (EEMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EEMD with an decrease of -4.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ACP at 2.07%.

