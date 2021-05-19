Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ACP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.4, the dividend yield is 9.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACP was $12.4, representing a -2.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.67 and a 62.92% increase over the 52 week low of $7.61.

