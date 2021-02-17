Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ACP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.28, the dividend yield is 10.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACP was $11.28, representing a -7.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.24 and a 112.83% increase over the 52 week low of $5.30.

