Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ACP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that ACP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.49, the dividend yield is 12.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACP was $11.49, representing a -13.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.21 and a 11.88% increase over the 52 week low of $10.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

