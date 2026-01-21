Markets

Aberdeen Group: FY25 Adj. Operating Profit To Be In Line With Market Expectations

January 21, 2026 — 03:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Aberdeen Group plc (ABDN.L) posted AUMA of 556.0 billion pounds as at 31 Dec 2025, up 9% year-on-year, benefiting from positive markets. The Group expects fiscal 2025 adjusted operating profit to be in line with current market expectations. The Group noted that it is confident in the outlook for the business, as reflected in the fiscal 2026 Group targets of adjusted operating profit at least 300 million pounds, and net capital generation of approximately 300 million pounds.

Jason Windsor, CEO, said: "interactive investor performed very strongly in 2025, growing 14% to half a million customers. This growth, along with further enhancements to our customer proposition, mean that the business is well set up to sustain its impressive performance."

