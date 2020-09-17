Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AWP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that AWP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.91, the dividend yield is 3.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWP was $4.91, representing a -29.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.01 and a 65.32% increase over the 52 week low of $2.97.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWP Dividend History page.

