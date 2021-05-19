Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AWP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that AWP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.29, the dividend yield is 7.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWP was $6.29, representing a -2.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.44 and a 49.41% increase over the 52 week low of $4.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

