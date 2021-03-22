Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AWP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that AWP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.72, the dividend yield is 8.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWP was $5.72, representing a -0.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.77 and a 83.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

