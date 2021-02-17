Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AWP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that AWP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.54, the dividend yield is 8.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWP was $5.54, representing a -20.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.01 and a 86.53% increase over the 52 week low of $2.97.

