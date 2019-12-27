Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AWP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th year that AWP the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.52, the dividend yield is 7.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWP was $6.52, representing a -0.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.57 and a 32.79% increase over the 52 week low of $4.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AWP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AWP as a top-10 holding:

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HIPS with an increase of 3.5% over the last 100 days.

