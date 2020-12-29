Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 84th quarter that FCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8, the dividend yield is 10.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCO was $8, representing a -6.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.55 and a 103.56% increase over the 52 week low of $3.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.