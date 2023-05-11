Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 16.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.89%, the lowest has been 8.75%, and the highest has been 19.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.69 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aberdeen Global Income Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCO is 0.00%, an increase of 24.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.74% to 799K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 463K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 79K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCO by 66.52% over the last quarter.

SFI Advisors holds 42K shares.

Baird Financial Group holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 12.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCO by 60.90% over the last quarter.

