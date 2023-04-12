Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 16.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.75%, the lowest has been 8.75%, and the highest has been 19.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.62 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aberdeen Global Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCO is 0.00%, an increase of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.82% to 796K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baird Financial Group holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 12.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCO by 99.60% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 14K shares.

Centaurus Financial holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCO by 99.91% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 46.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCO by 60.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.