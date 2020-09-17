Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that AGD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.7, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGD was $9.7, representing a -10.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.78 and a 85.82% increase over the 52 week low of $5.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.