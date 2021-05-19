Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 37th quarter that AGD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.81, the dividend yield is 6.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGD was $11.81, representing a -0.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.85 and a 45.26% increase over the 52 week low of $8.13.

