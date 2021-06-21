Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 38th quarter that AGD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.86, the dividend yield is 6.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGD was $11.86, representing a -5.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.49 and a 38.71% increase over the 52 week low of $8.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

