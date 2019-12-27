Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that AGD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.43, the dividend yield is 7.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGD was $10.43, representing a -0.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.49 and a 26.27% increase over the 52 week low of $8.26.

