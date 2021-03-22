Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (AEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (AEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -53.1% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEF was $8.74, representing a -4.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.15 and a 97.78% increase over the 52 week low of $4.42.

