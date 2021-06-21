Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (AEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (AEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 153.97% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.98, the dividend yield is 7.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEF was $8.98, representing a -2.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.22 and a 50.16% increase over the 52 week low of $5.98.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

