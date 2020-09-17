Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (AEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (AEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.044 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.77, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEF was $6.77, representing a -15.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.01 and a 53.2% increase over the 52 week low of $4.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

