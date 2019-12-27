Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (AEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (AEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -76.83% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.68, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEF was $7.68, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.68 and a 22.1% increase over the 52 week low of $6.29.

