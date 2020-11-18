Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -7.14% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.2, the dividend yield is 9.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IAF was $5.2, representing a -7.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.62 and a 73.91% increase over the 52 week low of $2.99.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

