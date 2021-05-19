Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.51, the dividend yield is 9.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IAF was $6.51, representing a -0.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.56 and a 62.55% increase over the 52 week low of $4.01.

