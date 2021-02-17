Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of IAF was $5.65, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.65 and a 88.96% increase over the 52 week low of $2.99.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.