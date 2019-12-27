Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IAF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.56, the dividend yield is 10.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IAF was $5.56, representing a -1.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.64 and a 20.09% increase over the 52 week low of $4.63.

