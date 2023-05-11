Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (IAF) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.87%, the lowest has been 7.29%, and the highest has been 18.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.96 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 16.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAF is 0.02%, an increase of 59.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.10% to 2,645K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 890K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 21.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAF by 22.95% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 729K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 40.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAF by 63.08% over the last quarter.

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 284K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 60.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAF by 11.19% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 141K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAF by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 96K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 15.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAF by 82.83% over the last quarter.

abrdn Australia Equity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc is one of the world’s largest investment companies, created in 2017 from the merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC. Operating under the brand Aberdeen Standard Investments, the investment arm manages $562.9bn* of assets, making it the largest active manager in the UK and the second largest in Europe. It has a significant global presence and the scale and expertise to help clients meet their investment goals. As a leading global asset manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments is dedicated to creating long-term value for its clients. The investment needs of our clients are at the heart of what we do. The company offers a comprehensive range of investment solutions, as well as the very highest level of service and support.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.