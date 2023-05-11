Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Prime Income Fund (FAX) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Prime Income Fund said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.33 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.27%, the lowest has been 7.21%, and the highest has been 14.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.77 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Prime Income Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAX is 0.21%, an increase of 26.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 68,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,366K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,696K shares, representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAX by 8.75% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 4,043K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,054K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAX by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,941K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,994K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAX by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Evergreen Capital Management holds 3,826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,628K shares, representing an increase of 31.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAX by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 3,609K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,327K shares, representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAX by 98,878.88% over the last quarter.

