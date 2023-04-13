Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Prime Income Fund (FAX) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Prime Income Fund said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.33 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.21%, the lowest has been 7.21%, and the highest has been 14.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Prime Income Fund. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAX is 0.18%, an increase of 5.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 68,722K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mml Investors Services holds 39K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 32.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAX by 99.93% over the last quarter.

WealthTrust Axiom holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAX by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Arete Wealth Advisors holds 53K shares.

D.a. Davidson & holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAX by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 1,189K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

