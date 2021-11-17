Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that FAX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.19, the dividend yield is 7.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAX was $4.19, representing a -9.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.61 and a 6.08% increase over the 52 week low of $3.95.

FAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

