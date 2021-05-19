Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that FAX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.3, the dividend yield is 7.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAX was $4.3, representing a -6.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.61 and a 23.56% increase over the 52 week low of $3.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FAX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.