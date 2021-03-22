Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that FAX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.14, the dividend yield is 7.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAX was $4.14, representing a -10.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.61 and a 41.78% increase over the 52 week low of $2.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FAX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.