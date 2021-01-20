Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that FAX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAX was $4.37, representing a -3.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.55 and a 68.08% increase over the 52 week low of $2.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FAX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

