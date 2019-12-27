Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that FAX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.27, the dividend yield is 7.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAX was $4.27, representing a -1.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.34 and a 10.91% increase over the 52 week low of $3.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FAX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FAX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FAX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PCEF with an increase of 3.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FAX at 1.96%.

