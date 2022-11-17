Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FAX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Symbol: FAX) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0275, payable on 11/30/22. As a percentage of FAX's recent stock price of $2.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when FAX shares open for trading on 11/21/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FAX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FAX's low point in its 52 week range is $2.30 per share, with $4.145 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.52.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares are currently down about 2.1% on the day.

