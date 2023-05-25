Abercrombie's Surprise Q1 Profit and Upbeat FY25 Targets Make it a Retailer to Own This Year

The Ohio-headquartered retailer, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (US:ANF) made a resounding statement Wednesday with its first-quarter results, defying expectations and surpassing projections.

The clothing retailer demonstrated its ability to adapt to changing consumer demands and capitalize on emerging trends, leading to remarkable growth against a trend of receding consumer confidence. The retailer posted underlying earnings per share of 39 cents, surpassing the markets forecast for a loss of 5 cents, with the beat sending NYSE-traded shares more than 31% higher.

Before the results, the ANF stock price was up less than 1% year to date as the S&P 500 index recovered 7.18%.

Decade-High Sales

During the first quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch delivered decade-high net sales of $836 million, beating market forecasts of around $815 million. The outperformance was driven primarily by 14% sales growth from its Abercrombie brands while Hollister lagged with a 6% comparable sales decline.

This impressive surge reflected the company's successful efforts to diversify its offerings and attract a broader customer base. When looking at geographical sales, the US and APAC regions delivered year-on-year growth while EMEA and Other regions lagged with declining comparable sales.

Lower Inventory Levels

Gross profits expanded by 570 basis points, an extraordinary increase that directly contributed to the company's operating margin surpassing expectations.

One notable achievement during the first quarter was the significant 20% reduction in inventory levels over the year as supply chains recovered and chase capabilities were restored. This leaner inventory not only boosts efficiency but also positions Abercrombie to respond swiftly to market demands and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Although cash generation from business operations had turned negative over the back half of 2022, operating trends indicate that it is currently break-even and will likely turn positive in the coming quarters.

The chart below from Fintel’s financial metrics and ratios page for ANF shows the cash flow trends from different parts of the businesses over time and the recovery that has begun in 2023.

Abercrombie & Fitch's success is grounded in its ability to understand and cater to consumer preferences. By recognizing the shift away from denims and responding with a diverse range of products, the company has effectively positioned itself to capture the attention and purchasing power of its target audience.

CEO Fran Horowitz's emphasis on the non-denim bottom trend highlights the company's commitment to staying ahead of the curve and delivering what consumers desire.

Improved Outlook

Looking ahead, Abercrombie & Fitch has raised its outlook for the full year, now expecting net sales to increase between 2-4%, surpassing its previous range of 1-3%.

Management also introduced financial targets for 2025, expecting sales of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion with a gross margin of 60-63% and an operating margin above 8%. This optimistic forecast reflects the management's confidence in Abercrombie's ability to sustain its growth momentum and capitalize on future opportunities.

Fintel’s chart below on management effectiveness shows that while ANF has reported deteriorating performance metrics for the last two years, trends have now reversed with a confirmed recovery in progress. In the coming quarters, cash and operating cash ROIC metrics should turn positive if management continues to positively track towards its FY25 targets.

Analyst Bump-Ups

Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe maintained his bullish ‘buy’ call on the stock and bumped up the ANF stock target price from $30 to $35 per share following the results. Tarlowe said that while Hollister slightly missed sales forecasts, he noted that AUR grew and inventory was right-sized.

The analyst believes Abercrombie is engaging well with its customers and thinks the retailer has an opportunity to gain further market share that will drive continued sales momentum.

Fintel’s consensus target price $28.97 suggested analysts expected ANF’s share price would rise around 26% this year. Today’s share price momentum pushed the stock to rise well above the consensus target.

We expect target prices will be adjusted and will re-rate higher in the coming weeks as analysts incorporate the forward growth expectations provided by management.

For the time being, forward revenue estimates as highlighted in the chart below continue to model flat sales in the coming years.

In a market where economic uncertainty looms and consumer spending patterns remain unpredictable, Abercrombie & Fitch's exceptional performance serves as a beacon of hope for investors in the retail industry.

Abercrombie's success is not an isolated incident but rather a testament to effective management, keen consumer understanding, and a commitment to staying ahead of trends.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.