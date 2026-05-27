Abercrombie's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Hollister Sales Flat Y/Y

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF posted first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line surpassed the same. Meanwhile, the company’s sales increased year over year, earnings fell. Abercrombie’s earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 in the fiscal first quarter fell 7.5% from the year-ago quarter. However, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 per share.



Net sales rose 2% year over year to $1.11 billion but came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. The quarter marked 14th straight quarter of sales growth. Results were driven by higher sales in the Americas and a sharp acceleration in APAC, partially offset by weaker demand in EMEA. Comparable sales dipped 1% on a constant-currency basis, reflecting a softer regional mix despite continued growth in key markets.



Americas net sales increased 3% year over year to $899.9 million, supported by 1% comparable-sales growth. APAC was the standout in growth rate, with net sales up 24% to $46.5 million and comparable sales up 15%. In contrast, EMEA net sales declined 10% to $167.4 million and comparable sales fell 11%, which management tied to softer demand as the Middle East conflict ramped up, particularly impacting the Hollister brands in the region. Our model expects revenues growth of 3.3% in Americas and 3.9% in EMEA but down 7.6% in APAC.

ANF's shares have increased more than 10% following the company's quarterly results. This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has lost 14.7% in the past three months compared with the industry's 9.1% drop.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote

Abercrombie Brands’ Performance

By brand, Abercrombie net sales rose 3% to $564.7 million, while Hollister net sales were essentially flat at $549.1 million. Our model predicted sales growth of 2.1% for the Abercrombie brand and 4% for Hollister.



The brand split underscores that the company’s growth in the quarter was concentrated in Abercrombie, while Hollister held revenues steady but faced pressure in comparable sales. Comparable sales were flat for Abercrombie and down 2% for Hollister.

ANF’s Margins & Expenses

Selling expenses increased 7.8% to $431.2 million and rose 230 basis points (bps) to 38.7% of net sales, while general and administrative expense increased 4.5% to $182.8 million and moved up 50 bps year over year to 16.4% of sales.



Operating income of $88.8 million declined 18.5% from adjusted operating income of $109 million, and adjusted operating margin contracted 180 bps to 8%.

Abercrombie’s Cash Flow Backed Buybacks and Flexibility

ANF ended the quarter with $594.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and maintained total liquidity of approximately $1 billion, including borrowing available under its ABL facility. Inventory was $532.7 million, down 1.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Operating cash flow was $44.3 million compared with a use of $4 million a year ago, while capital spending totaled $61.3 million. The company repurchased 1.2 million shares for about $105 million during the quarter and had $745 million remaining under its March 2025 authorization, reinforcing management’s emphasis on returning capital alongside continued investment in stores and brand-building.

Abercrombie’s Q2 & FY26 Outlook

Management maintained its fiscal 2026 outlook for net sales growth of 3-5% and operating margin of 12-12.5%, with net income per share expected in the range of $10.20-$11.00. The company continues to plan roughly $450 million in share repurchases, and capital expenditures of around $225 million versus $200-$250 million expected earlier. It expects an effective tax rate of about 30%.



For fiscal 2026, Abercrombie plans 30 net store openings, together with 80 remodels and rightsizes, and 20 closures.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, ANF expects net sales growth of 2-4% and an operating margin of around 10%, with net income per share projected at $1.80-$2.00. The outlook also embeds a year-over-year tariff headwind of about 120 basis points in the quarter, while the fiscal-year tariff impact was reduced to an unfavorability of around 20 basis points. The company noted it has applied for approximately $100 million of tariff refunds under IEEPA. It expects share repurchases of at least $150 million in the fiscal second quarter.

Key Retail Stock Picks

Kohl's Corporation KSS, which is a department store chain, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



KSS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 72.3%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KSS’ current financial-year sales indicates a drop of 1% from the year-ago number.



Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI, which is a designer and marketer of jeans, casual wear and related accessories, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



LEVI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Levi Strauss’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 5.2% from the year-ago number.



Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL, which is a designer and marketer of fashion accessories, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOSL’s current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 87.6% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. FOSL delivered an earnings surprise of 86.4% in the last reported quarter.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.