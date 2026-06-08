Abercrombie's Americas Momentum: Can Regional Strength Persist?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF continues to find strength in its largest market, with the Americas region serving as a key driver of growth amid a challenging global retail environment. While geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty weighed on results in certain international markets during the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company's performance in the Americas remained resilient. Healthy consumer demand, effective merchandising and disciplined execution helped ANF extend its growth streak and reinforce confidence in its regional strategy.



The Americas business delivered another solid quarter, with sales increasing 3% year over year. Management highlighted growth across both brands, supported by positive traffic trends, stable conversion rates and gains in both average unit retail (AUR) and units sold. The region also benefited from strong product acceptance across key categories, allowing the company to maintain pricing discipline while generating balanced growth. Importantly, the Americas remained ANF's largest and most profitable market, helping offset weakness elsewhere.



The strength of the region reflects the success of ANF's omnichannel model and continued investments in stores, digital capabilities and customer engagement. Management noted that customer response remains healthy, supported by compelling assortments and disciplined inventory management. New store openings and remodels are also contributing to growth, while the company's enhanced merchandising and planning capabilities, supported by its newly implemented ERP platform, are improving execution across channels.



Looking ahead, the Americas market appears well positioned to remain a key growth engine for ANF. Although consumers continue to face inflationary pressures and broader economic uncertainty, the company is benefiting from strong brand relevance, positive traffic trends and a flexible operating model. As long as demand remains healthy and management continues to execute effectively, the Americas should provide a stable foundation for growth and help ANF navigate challenges in more volatile international markets.

ANF’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 12.7% in the past three months, underperforming the industry’s decline of 0.9% and the broader Retail-Wholesale sector’s rise of 0.9%.

ANF Stock's Past Three-Month Performance



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Is ANF a Value Play Stock?

ANF currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 6.87X, which is lower than the industry average of 14.88X and notably below the sector average of 23.04X. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer staples sector.

ANF P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Stocks to Consider

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. At present, TPR sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.



Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia and internationally. At present, FOSL carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOSL’s current fiscal-year sales indicates a decline of 4.9%, while the same for earnings indicates growth of 87.6% from the year-ago figures. FOSL delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 381.8%, on average.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN offers lifestyle products and services in the United States and internationally. At present, URBN carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.5% and 9.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. URBN has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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