Abercrombie tops quarterly sales estimates
May 26 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N beat quarterly sales estimates on Wednesday, as Americans used their stimulus checks to shop more at its brick-and-mortar stores following COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.
Net sales rose to $781.4 million in the first quarter from $485.4 million a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $687.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
