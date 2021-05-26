Commodities
ANF

Abercrombie sales surge on stimulus spending

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK MAKELA

Abercrombie & Fitch Co beat quarterly sales estimates on Wednesday, as Americans used their stimulus checks to buy more apparel and accessories following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine rollouts.

Adds executive comment, sales details

May 26 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N beat quarterly sales estimates on Wednesday, as Americans used their stimulus checks to buy more apparel and accessories following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine rollouts.

Net sales rose to $781.4 million in the first quarter from $485.4 million a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $687.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales at Abercrombie's brand Hollister, which has partnered with TikTok influencers Charli and Dixie D'Amelio to launch the Social Tourist brand, jumped 62% in the quarter. The company's eponymous label posted a 60% increase in sales.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANF

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular