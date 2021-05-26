Abercrombie sales surge on stimulus spending

Adds executive comment, sales details

May 26 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N beat quarterly sales estimates on Wednesday, as Americans used their stimulus checks to buy more apparel and accessories following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine rollouts.

Net sales rose to $781.4 million in the first quarter from $485.4 million a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $687.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales at Abercrombie's brand Hollister, which has partnered with TikTok influencers Charli and Dixie D'Amelio to launch the Social Tourist brand, jumped 62% in the quarter. The company's eponymous label posted a 60% increase in sales.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.