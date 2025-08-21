Markets
Abercrombie Launches First YPB Collaboration With TJ And Dani Watt In Multi-Season Collection

August 21, 2025 — 06:08 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) has unveiled a multi-season partnership with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt and his wife, former professional soccer player Dani Watt, for its activewear brand Your Personal Best - YPB.

The co-designed collection launches August 21, 2025, with three seasonal drops planned through Summer 2026, featuring men's shorts, tees, tanks, hoodies and women's leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts, priced from $29 to $90.

Abercrombie's Chief Marketing Officer Carey Collins Krug said the Watts bring authenticity and athletic expertise to YPB's first-ever collaboration, helping craft high-performance pieces with modern style.

TJ Watt noted that his introduction to YPB through Dani sparked the collaboration, emphasizing their goal to design versatile, polished apparel suited for both workouts and everyday wear.

YPB, launched in 2022, offers performance-focused, comfortable activewear with inclusive sizing and style options.

Thursday, ANF closed at $92.89, up 1.03%, and is trading after hours at $92.73, down 0.17%, on the NYSE.

