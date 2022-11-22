Commodities
Abercrombie forecasts better holiday quarter sales on resilient demand

November 22, 2022 — 07:46 am EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N said on Tuesday it was "cautiously optimistic" ahead of the holiday season and forecast fourth-quarter sales above analysts' estimates on resilient apparel demand, sending its shares up about 7% in premarket trading.

Abercrombie and Gap Inc GPS.N have posted better-than-expected results as wealthier shoppers have opted for dressier clothing over casuals for post-pandemic outings even as soaring prices encourage consumers on lower incomes to rein in spending.

Last week, U.S. retail chain Macy's Inc M.N signaled strong demand for high-end apparel and accessories ahead of the holiday season as well-to-do customers continue to splurge.

Abercrombie, which posted better-than-expected third-quarter sales, expects fourth-quarter net sales to be down in the range of 2% to 4% in fiscal 2022, compared to analysts' estimates of a 6.3% drop, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company's net sales fell 2.8% to $880.1 million, topping estimates of $831.1 million.

