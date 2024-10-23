Abercrombie & Fitch's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Abercrombie & Fitch. Our analysis of options history for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 68% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $1,211,853, and 4 were calls, valued at $278,470.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $140.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Abercrombie & Fitch's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Abercrombie & Fitch's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.5 $9.2 $9.2 $135.00 $285.2K 1.8K 939 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $52.3 $51.7 $52.3 $100.00 $151.6K 60 30 ANF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.1 $3.9 $4.1 $115.00 $129.1K 1.4K 18 ANF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.1 $3.9 $4.1 $115.00 $123.4K 1.4K 634 ANF PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.1 $9.0 $9.0 $135.00 $123.3K 1.8K 1.1K

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

In light of the recent options history for Abercrombie & Fitch, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Abercrombie & Fitch With a volume of 199,532, the price of ANF is down -1.17% at $153.01. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days. What The Experts Say On Abercrombie & Fitch

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $195.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $195.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.