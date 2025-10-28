Abercrombie & Fitch (XTRA:AFT) Price Target Increased by 274.22% to 95.96

The average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch (XTRA:AFT) has been revised to 95,96 € / share. This is an increase of 274.22% from the prior estimate of 25,64 € dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72,14 € to a high of 116,07 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.55% from the latest reported closing price of 62,09 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 870 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFT is 0.18%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.41% to 57,167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,978K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFT by 198.89% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,552K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares , representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFT by 3.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,456K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares , representing a decrease of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFT by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,228K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFT by 6.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,170K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares , representing a decrease of 12.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFT by 2.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

