Abercrombie & Fitch vs. Ulta Beauty: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Abercrombie & Fitch continues its successful brand revitalization by expanding into third-party footwear and lifestyle apparel.

Ulta Beauty maintains a dominant market position with a vast store network and strong partnerships across prestige and mass-market beauty.

Which retail giant offers the best balance of growth and value for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Abercrombie & Fitch ›

Choosing between a rebounding fashion icon and a beauty powerhouse requires a close look at growth sustainability. Investors often weigh Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) against Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to find the strongest retail performer.

Abercrombie & Fitch has transformed from a mall-based teen retailer into a global lifestyle brand catering to young professionals. Ulta Beauty serves as a one-stop destination for both luxury and mass-market cosmetics. Both companies operate within the consumer discretionary space, yet they face distinct tailwinds and headwinds as they navigate the evolving retail landscape of 2026.

The case for Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates as a global retailer among apparel stocks, managing brands like Hollister and Gilly Hicks. The company reaches a diverse customer base through a mix of owned stores and digital platforms, while sourcing its goods from roughly 124 vendors across 15 countries. It recently expanded its product variety by offering third-party footwear brands such as Puma and Sperry to complement its existing clothing lines.

In FY 2026, which ended Jan. 31, 2026, revenue reached nearly $5.3 billion, representing growth of approximately 6.7% over the previous year and continuing an upward trend from $4.3 billion in fiscal 2023. Net income for the period was approximately $566 million, resulting in a net margin of 10.7% after accounting for all business expenses. This profitability reflects the successful turnaround of its core brands and a steady improvement in its digital sales mix.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8x shows the company uses a moderate amount of debt relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio of 0.97x indicates it possesses enough liquid assets to cover its financial obligations due within the next year. Free cash flow for fiscal 2025 was close to $528 million, representing cash generated from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is a market leader in the specialty beauty retail space, providing a wide range of cosmetics, fragrances, and salon services across nearly 1,591 stores. The company relies on strong partnerships with major brands like L'Oréal, with its top ten partners accounting for over half of total net sales. Growth initiatives include a partnership with Klarna to offer flexible payment options and a shop-in-shop arrangement with Target Corp (NYSE:TGT), which is currently set to conclude in August 2026.

During FY 2026, which ended Jan. 31, 2026, the retailer generated nearly $12.4 billion in revenue, an increase of approximately 9.7% year-over-year, from $11.3 billion in fiscal 2025. Net income for the period was nearly $1.2 billion, slightly lower than in 2025 but maintained a roughly steady level of performance, resulting in a net margin of 10.6%. This growth highlights the company's ability to attract consumers across both prestige and mass-market price points in a competitive landscape.

According to its January 2026 balance sheet, the company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.8x, illustrating a balanced approach to financing its assets. The current ratio of 0.9x suggests that the business has sufficient liquid resources to meet all liabilities maturing within twelve months. Free cash flow for the fiscal year totaled nearly $1.1 billion, providing substantial capital for various corporate purposes.

Risk profile comparison

Abercrombie & Fitch faces significant exposure to shifting trade policies and universal import tariffs, which could increase the cost of goods. A major go-live for a new merchandising system in March 2026 presents execution risks, while ongoing legal proceedings involving a former executive continue to pose reputational and financial risks for the retailer. Finally, a strategic review of its APAC region introduces uncertainty regarding the company's future international footprint.

For Ulta Beauty, heavy reliance on top brand partners like L'Oréal and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) creates concentration risk, as these entities account for over half of net sales. The pending end of the in-store Ulta mini-store partnership with Target in August 2026 may affect long-term store traffic, as the company continues to battle inventory shrinkage due to retail theft. Ongoing reliance on complex IT infrastructure also exposes the business to cybersecurity threats and data privacy compliance costs.

Valuation comparison

Abercrombie & Fitch appears more affordable based on future earnings estimates (Forward P/E), which measures its price relative to projected profits.

Metric Abercrombie & Fitch Ulta Beauty Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 8.3x 16.5x 29.6x P/S ratio 0.8x 1.6x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both Abercrombie & Fitch and Ulta Beauty have a core of younger, loyal consumers that give each retailer positive long-term hopes.

Ulta has disappointed shareholders over the past year with a negative3% return over the past 52 weeks, but that needs context. In fiscal 2026, which ended in January, management aimed to drive the business to gain more market share in the prestige beauty tier, where wealthier and somewhat older consumers play, while retaining its share in the mass-market beauty segment. It reached those goals and the strategy is starting to pay off in the current fiscal year 2027. While still executing its market-share expansion plan, Ulta management says top-line sales should grow by 7%. That’s pretty good in an environment where its core consumer in the U.S. has worries about their income in a K-shaped economy. Perhaps more importantly for shareholders, profitability is rising faster than revenue, with net income growth expected to come in about 11% per share better, helped along by a $1 billion-plus share buyback occurring in calendar 2026.

Abercrombie, meanwhile, is eking out growth in its core U.S. market thanks to the expansion of product lines, such as adding baby and toddler to Abercrombie Kids. But ANF’s outperformance of fellow retailers in the stock market suffered a sudden reversal in the first half of 2026, even as the company continued to post positive gains in sales. Expectations from Wall Street appear to have gotten ahead of Abercrombie’s reality.

In the long run, both companies have a bullish outlook provided they can continue to execute on their brand positioning and growth plans. Abercrombie looks set to grow top-line revenue this year, but likely to see net income shrink. For Ulta, sales will likely retreat just a touch while net income per share gains. It’s a close call, but Ulta’s largely sterling record of appealing to young women and men since going public in 2008, plus its shift toward greater per-share profitability this year, gives it the nod.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Ulta Beauty. The Motley Fool recommends Abercrombie & Fitch. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.