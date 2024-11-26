Abercrombie & Fitch Unusual Options Activity For November 26

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Abercrombie & Fitch. Our analysis of options history for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $666,568, and 8 were calls, valued at $647,405.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $195.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Abercrombie & Fitch's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Abercrombie & Fitch's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $195.0, over the past month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $22.7 $22.6 $22.6 $150.00 $248.6K 42 224 ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $20.2 $19.0 $19.0 $130.00 $142.8K 165 104 ANF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $9.6 $9.5 $9.6 $160.00 $105.0K 1.0K 452 ANF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $14.0 $13.3 $14.0 $160.00 $105.0K 1.0K 825 ANF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $14.1 $11.8 $12.1 $195.00 $82.2K 368 68

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Abercrombie & Fitch, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Abercrombie & Fitch's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,044,451, the ANF's price is down by -4.42%, now at $147.67. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What The Experts Say On Abercrombie & Fitch

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $180.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

