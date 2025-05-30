Abercrombie & Fitch Unusual Options Activity For May 30

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 78% bullish and 14%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $114,119, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $767,992.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $90.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Abercrombie & Fitch options trades today is 287.38 with a total volume of 8,391.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Abercrombie & Fitch's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.65 $2.6 $2.65 $85.00 $138.0K 660 1.0K ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.6 $2.55 $2.55 $85.00 $122.1K 660 505 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $14.1 $13.7 $14.0 $80.00 $81.2K 451 58 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $24.5 $24.1 $24.49 $60.00 $73.3K 10 30 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.8 $4.6 $4.65 $81.00 $68.8K 28 152

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Abercrombie & Fitch, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Abercrombie & Fitch

With a trading volume of 2,287,709, the price of ANF is down by -4.74%, reaching $79.1.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Abercrombie & Fitch

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $104.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $84. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $147. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $78. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch, real-time options trades alerts are available.

Latest Ratings for ANF

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

