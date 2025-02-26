Abercrombie & Fitch Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch.

Looking at options history for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $202,992 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $504,027.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $125.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Abercrombie & Fitch options trades today is 336.58 with a total volume of 1,267.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Abercrombie & Fitch's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $5.0 $4.3 $5.0 $100.00 $200.0K 656 400 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $10.8 $10.6 $10.8 $125.00 $68.0K 144 0 ANF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.1 $11.8 $11.8 $110.00 $59.0K 423 50 ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $2.9 $2.35 $2.2 $105.00 $55.0K 550 356 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $11.0 $10.8 $10.8 $100.00 $54.0K 232 50

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Abercrombie & Fitch, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Abercrombie & Fitch Currently trading with a volume of 653,235, the ANF's price is up by 3.27%, now at $104.23. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Abercrombie & Fitch

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $190.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Abercrombie & Fitch options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

