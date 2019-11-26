Abercrombie & Fitch Trims FY19 Sales Growth Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) trimmed its sales growth guidance for the full-year 2019 and provided sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects net sales be in the range of flat to up 1 percent, driven by comparable sales and net new store contribution, partially offset by an adverse impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates of about $40 million. Comparable sales are now projected to be in the range of flat to up 1 percent.

Previously, the company expected net sales change between flat and up 2 percent, with comparable sales also between flat and up 2 percent.

For the fourth quarter, the company is now expecting net sales to be in the range of flat to up 2 percent, reflecting an adverse impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates of approximately $5 million. Comparable sales are projected to be in the range of flat to up 2 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report sales growth of 0.8 percent to $3.62 billion for the year and sales growth of 1.9 percent to $1.18 billion for the quarter.

On November 13, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Class A Common Stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., payable on December 16, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2019.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the company reported net income of $6.52 million or $0.10 per share, down from $23.92 million or $0.35 per share last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.23 for the quarter.

Net sales edged up to $863.47 million from last year's $861.19 million. Comparable sales were flat, on top of 3 percent rise last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.24 per share on sales of $868.39 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.